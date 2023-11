ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will face off with HC Salavat Yulaev in Ufa tonight, Kazinform has learnt from khl.ru.

The match will kick off at 8:00 p.m. Astana time at Ufa Arena.

Barys players won their last game against HC Traktor 5:4 and are currently ranked 8th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 80 points.

Salavat Yulaev sit 5th in the East with 89 points.