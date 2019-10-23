KHL: Barys secures victory over Dynamo Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Within the Kontinental Hockey League HC Barys played against HC Dynamo Minsk, Kazinform reported with the reference to Sports.kz.

The first period was left without goals. In the second part of the game Francis Pare scored the first goal. However, Yegor Petukhov equalized the score without delay.

The final twenty minute was scoreless and the match went into overtime to find a winner for the match. It was the fourth overtime in a row for the Kazakhstan’s hockey club. Nothing has changed within extra time. Barys secured victory in the series of shootouts, 2:1.

Dynamo (Minsk, Belarus) - Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) 1:2 (0: 0, 1: 1, 0: 0, 0: 0, 0: 1)

On October 24 HC Barys is playing against HC Lokomotiv of Russia’s Yaroslavl.