KHL: Barys signed Kazakhstani forward after a two-year ban

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have signed a deal with Kazakhstani professional ice hockey player Ilya Solarev, hcbarys.kz reports.

The 33-year-old forward will wear the number 52 jersey for HC Barys. Having started his professional career back in 2000, Solarev played for such hockey clubs as Kazakhmys Satpaev, Yertis Pavlodar, Barys Astana and Danbury Whalers of the Federal Hockey League (FHL). He was a member of Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team at the 2010 IIHF World Championship. In 2013 Solarev was banned from playing hockey for two years after testing positively for Salbutamol. The same year he moved to Danbury to play in the FHL