KHL: Barys snap losing streak in narrow on-road win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have outplayed HC Lokomotiv 4-3 on road on Sunday, Sports.kz reports.

The hosts were quick to open the score as Dmitriy Maltsev of Lokomotiv hit the net in the first minute of the match. Thousands of fans in Yaroslavl went nuts when Vladislav Gavrikov gave Lokomotiv 2-0 lead in the 6th minute. Despite bad start Barys players pulled themselves together and started pressing the opponents. Roman Starchenko put the guests on the scoreboard two minutes later. Roman Savchenko of Barys equalized the score in the 10th minute. In the second stanza Canadian Martin St. Pierre scored his first goal for Barys this season (24th minute). His teammate Roman Starchenko capitalized Barys' advantage 4-2 in the 27th minute. Vladislav Kartayev of Lokomotiv scored to close the gap to 4-3 in the 45th minute of the match. Thus, Barys snapped the losing streak of three games and next time will host HC Lada from Togliatti, Russia on September 8.