KHL: Barys suffer 3rd straight loss

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Admiral have handed Barys their third straight loss, beating the Astana club 6:3, Sports.kz reports.

Alexander Gorshkov of Admiral opened the score in the 2nd minute of the opening period. After that his teammates Jonathon Blum and Dmitry Lugin gave Admiral an impressive 3:0 lead. In the 30th minute of the match Barys captain Brandon Bochenski managed to pull one back. But Yegor Dugin and David Booth Martin netted their goals in the 38th and 40th minutes respectively increasing the lead to 5:1. St. Pierre and Starchenko of Barys found the target in the 48th and 50th minutes closing the gap 5:3. However, Yegor Dugin scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute sealing the fate of the match. On December 22, Barys will play against HC Metallurg in Novokuznetsk, Russia.