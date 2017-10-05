KHL: Barys suffer defeat in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys lost to Dinamo 2:3 in Minsk in a penalty shootout, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Talgat Zhailauov put the visiting team on the scoreboard in the 13th minute of the match. But goals from Alexander Kitarov and Quinton Howden in the first and second periods, respectively, gave Dinamo a 2:1 lead.



Barys captain Nigel Dawes tied the score 2:2 in the third stanza.



A goal from Dinamo's Andrei Stepanov in the penalty shootout sealed the fate of the match.



On Friday, Barys will clash with HC Sochi at Shayba Arena.