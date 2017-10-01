  • kz
    KHL: Barys suffer defeat on road

    11:57, 01 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Traktor outplayed Barys 2:1 in a regular match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Barys forward Vladislav Nikulin put the guests on the scoreboard in the 19th minute of the match. The hosts quickly tied the score only three minutes later.
    Forward Matthew Frattin netted the second goal for Barys in the second stanza, but it was waved off.

    Kruchinin of Traktor scored the winning goal in the 47th minute of the game and extended the Russian club's winning streak up to 7 matches.

    Next Barys will face Neftekhimik in Nizhnekamsk on October 2.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey
