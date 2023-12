ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have suffered another narrow defeat on road in Russia, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakh side lost 0:1 to HC Ugra in Khanty-Mansiysk on Friday (September 18). The hosts opened the score in the 43rd minute of the third period and it was the only goal scored during the match. On September 20 Barys will play against HC Avtomobilist in Yekaterinburg.