KHL: Barys suffered biggest loss in club&#39;s history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have suffered a devastating defeat from hosts - HC SKA - in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

SKA players devastated the Astana-based club 9:0. This was the biggest defeat in Barys' history and the biggest and the 15th consecutive win for the hosts.



It is worth mentioning that Barys lost to HC Lokomotiv 1:8 in October 2016 and HC CSKA Moscow 1:8 in January 2013.



But the Tuesday match proved to be the most disappointing for Barys fans.



Despite the loss Barys stayed in the KHL play-off zone with 40 points after 29 games.