    KHL: Barys suffered biggest loss in club&#39;s history

    08:47, 16 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have suffered a devastating defeat from hosts - HC SKA - in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    SKA players devastated the Astana-based club 9:0. This was the biggest defeat in Barys' history and the biggest and the 15th consecutive win for the hosts.

    It is worth mentioning that Barys lost to HC Lokomotiv 1:8 in October 2016 and HC CSKA Moscow 1:8 in January 2013.

    But the Tuesday match proved to be the most disappointing for Barys fans.

    Despite the loss Barys stayed in the KHL play-off zone with 40 points after 29 games.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey News
