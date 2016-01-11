KHL: Barys to clash with HC Lada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will kick off another road series in Togliatti, Russia tonight, Kazinform has learnt from hcbarys.kz.

The Kazakh side will face off with HC Lada which have been struggling to earn points in last five games. Barys, on the contrary, had a very successful home series winning four matches in a row. The match will start at 9:00 p.m. Astana time.

HC Barys are currently ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), whereas Lada sit 12th.