KHL: Barys to clash with one of the leaders of Western conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana jetted off to Moscow to face HC Dynamo at VTB Ice Palace tonight, hcbarys.kz reports.

The match will start at 10:30 p.m. Astana time. Recall that Barys lost in two last game against HC Vityaz (October 17) and HC Amur (October 14) and the Astana-based club is currently ranked 12th in the East with 26 points after 23 games.

As for Dynamo Moscow, the club extended its winning streak to four games after beating HC Avangard on Saturday (October 17). It sits fourth in the West with 41 points after 21 matches.