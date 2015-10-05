KHL: Barys to face Dynamo Minsk

ASTANA-MINSK. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will face off with Dynamo Minks in Belarus tonight, hcbarys.kz reports.

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. Astana time at Minsk Arena. Barys players are currently on a losing streak after being defeated in three last games against HC Torpedo, HC CSKA and HC Severstal. The Kazakh side are ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 19 points after 17 games played. Dynamo Minsk sits 4th in the West earning 31 points in 15 games.