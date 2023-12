ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will host HC Lada from Togliatti, Russia in the Kazakh capital today, hcbarys.kz reports.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Astana time. Recall that the Astana-based club won their last away match against HC Lokomotiv 4:3 in Yaroslavl.