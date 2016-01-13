KHL: Barys to face off with one of KHL leaders (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys are to face off with HC Lokomotiv in Yaroslavl tonight, Kazinform has learnt from hcbarys.kz.

Tune in to KazSport TV Channel to watch the match at 10:00 p.m. Astana time.

After winning five games straight, Andrei Nazarov's side are placed 7th in the KHL's Eastern Conference with 72 points.

It is worth mentioning that HC Lokomotiv are one of the leaders in the West as they are ranked third with 100 points.
















