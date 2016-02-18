KHL: Barys to face one of KHL leaders in the season&#39;s last game

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will vie against the leader of the KHL's Eastern Conference - HC Avagard.

The match will start at 7:00 p.m. Astana time in Omsk.

After a disappointing 5:2 loss to HC Ak Bars in Kazan on Tuesday, Barys fell to the 9th spot in the East with 83 points. The Astana-based club still has a small chance to reach the play-off zone this season.

Avangard lost three games in a row, but remained at the top of the Eastern Conference with 105 points.