KHL: Barys to fight for crucial points in Sochi tonight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will vie against HC Sochi at Bolshoi Sports Palace in the Russian resort city tonight, khl.ru reports.

Struggling to earn crucial points to book a playoff spot, Barys will do its best to beat the Sochi-based squad. The match is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. Astana time.

It is worth mentioning that HC Sochi won four out of five last games beating such KHL leaders as HC Ak Bars and HC Salavat Yulaev. HC Sochi are ranked 4th in the Western Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 97 points.

Barys lost its latest away game to HC Salavat Yulaev 4:5 crashing out of the playoff zone and settling for the 9th spot in the East.