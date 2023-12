NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Tuesday HC Barys will face off with HC Sibir in a home match in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from khl.ru.

The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm Nur-Sultan time at the Barys Arena.

Presently, Barys are ranked 3rd in the East of the Kontinental Hockey League with 58 points, whereas Sibir sit 5th in the East with 57 points.