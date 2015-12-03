  • kz
    KHL: Barys to host Slovan from Bratislava

    09:00, 03 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will host HC Slovan from Bratislava in the Kazakh capital today, hcbarys.kz reports.

    The puck will traditionally be dropped at 7:30 p.m. Astana time. Barys crashed HC Vityaz and HC Dynamo Moscow in last home matches. The Astana-based club are currently ranked 9th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 51 points after 37 games. So far Slovan players have earned 54 points in 38 games and sit 10th in the West.

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey News
