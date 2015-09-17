  • kz
    KHL: Barys to move to new ice arena in October

    21:08, 17 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will move to their new ice arena in late October 2015, hcbarys.kz reports.

    Barys will reportedly host HC Spartak from Moscow at the new arena on October 26.

    In the meantime, Barys will play all home games at the old and trusted Kazakhstan Sports Complex.

    The new 12,000-all seated ice arena was unveiled in Astana by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in early August. It was closed due to celebrations of the historic milestone - 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Astana.

    Kazakhstan Astana Sport President of Kazakhstan Kazakh khanate 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate News President
