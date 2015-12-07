  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KHL: Barys tough guy banned for 3 games

    22:04, 07 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The KHL Disciplinary Committee has suspended Barys forward Damir Ryspayev for three games, Sports.kz reports.During the last home game against HC Medvescak Ryspayev was given a major plus game misconduct penalty.

    He received the suspension for instigating a brawl with Medvescak forward Nathan Perkovich. As this was the third time the Barys forward had been penalized for fighting - twice as the instigator of a brawl - and also had a previous 20-minute penalty on his record, he incurred an automatic two-game suspension for repeat offending and therefore was banned for three games.

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!