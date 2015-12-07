KHL: Barys tough guy banned for 3 games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The KHL Disciplinary Committee has suspended Barys forward Damir Ryspayev for three games, Sports.kz reports.During the last home game against HC Medvescak Ryspayev was given a major plus game misconduct penalty.

He received the suspension for instigating a brawl with Medvescak forward Nathan Perkovich. As this was the third time the Barys forward had been penalized for fighting - twice as the instigator of a brawl - and also had a previous 20-minute penalty on his record, he incurred an automatic two-game suspension for repeat offending and therefore was banned for three games.