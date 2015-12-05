KHL: Barys v Medveščak game preview

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will wrap up another home series against Medveščak Zagreb today, Kazinform has learnt from hcbarys.kz.

The match against the Croatian hockey club will start a bit earlier at 5:30 p.m. Astana time at the new ice arena. Barys are still ranked 9th in the East Conference with 53 points after 38 games. The Astana-based club managed to extend their winning streak up to three games beating HC Vityaz, HC Dynamo Moscow and HC Slovan Bratislava at home. It is interesting that HC Medveščak also sit 9th in the West with 56 points after 39 games.