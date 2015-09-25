KHL: Barys vs. Avangard clash tonight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Avangard will host Barys from Astana in Omsk tonight. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Astana time, hcbarys.kz reports.

The last time the clubs met in the skating rink Avangard took Barys down 4:1 in the Kazakh capital - Astana on September 22. It is worth mentioning that this will be the first match for Barys after its head coach Yerlan Sagymbayev and his assistant Raimo Helminen were sacked on Wednesday (September 23). Avangard are on top of the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 28 points after 13 games. The Kazakh squad is ranked 10th in the East with 14 points after 13 games.