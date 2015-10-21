  • kz
    KHL: Bratislava to host Barys vs. Slovan showdown tonight

    08:24, 21 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys currently ranked 12th in the East continue their on-road series with a stop in Bratislava, Slovakia tonight, hcbarys.kz reports.

    HC Slovan won three of their last games and hope to extend their winning streak against the Kazakh side. The match will start at 11:00 p.m. Astana time at Slovnaft Arena. In Bratislava, Barys players are to be joined by their newly-appointed head coach Andrei Nazarov who reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Astana-based club. Nazarov already helmed Barys in the previous season and reached the 2014-2015 playoffs with the club.

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey News
