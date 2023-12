ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will host HC Sibir from Novosibirsk, Russia tonight, hcbarys.kz reports.

The clubs will clash at Kazakhstan Sports Complex in Astana. KazSport TV channel will broadcast the game live. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Astana time. Recall that Barys snapped a four-game losing streak against another Russian club Metallurg from Novokuznetsk at home on Thursday (October 8).