KHL commission states Barys&#39; new arena ready

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The inspection commission of the KHL made a decision on readiness of the multifunctional ice palace in Astana for hosting KHL games, Sports.kz informs.

The management of the arena and Barys HC have removed the defects that were found during the previous inspections. Now, the arena meets all the requirements of the League.

The first game at the new arena will be Astana's Barys and SKA from St. Petersburg battling each other on October 28. The arena has 11578 seats.