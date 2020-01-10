KHL: Eastern Conference leaders to clash in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tomorrow HC Barys are set to host HC Avagard in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The match between two strongest clubs in the KHL Eastern Conference will take place at the Barys Arena in Nur-Sultan.

Standing 3rd in the KHL Eastern Conference HC Barys have 59 points after 45 matches. Avangard players boast 60 points after 45 matches and the second place in the KHL Eastern Conference.