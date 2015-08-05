KHL: Ex-Pittsburgh Penguins forward may sign with Barys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian forward Andrew Ebbett may join HC Barys Astana's roster for the upcoming season, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

Last season, the 32-year-old Ebbett played 24 games in the NHL for Pittsburgh Penguins and 44 games in the AHL for Wilkes-Barre Scranton. Throughout his professional career, the Canadian played for such clubs as Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, Phoenix Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Astana-based club has not confirmed Ebbett's arrival yet. Besides, there were rumors that Ebbett signed a two-year deal with SC Bern of Switzerland.