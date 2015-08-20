KHL: Ex-Russian forward finds ‘new home&#39; with Barys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former forward of Russia's national ice hockey team Alexei Kaigorodov has signed a new deal with HC Barys Astana, Vesti.kz reports.

The 32-year-old hockey player inked a one-year contract. Previously Kaigorodov played for one of the leaders of the League - HC Salavat Yulaev. Last season saw him scoring 31 points (8+23) in 47 matches. Kaigorodov also had a short stint in the NHL playing only six games for Ottawa Senators.