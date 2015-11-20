  • kz
    KHL Fights: Artyukhin vs Ryspayev

    17:07, 20 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys had their winning streak snapped yesterday in St. Petersburg, where they played against SKA. However, the team had its moments.

    Barys team was a Cinderella story this year. The team was a disaster early in a season and they enjoyed a great turnaround recently under a new coach - Andrei Nazarov. The team rode a 6-game winning streak prior to the game against St. Petersburg's SKA yesterday.

    Although, Barys lost a hockey game it might find the positive in beating one of the most intimidating physical specimens in the league Yevgeni Artyukhin at the hand of Barys' Damir Ryspayev.

