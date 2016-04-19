KHL: Goalie Barulin not to play for Barys, extends contract with Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Goaltender Konstantin Barulin has reportedly extended his contract with HC Sochi and will not be playing for HC Barys in the new season.

According to Barulin's agent Valery Kholin, the player wants to stay in HC Sochi. It turns out his contract with the Russian club has recently been extended for one more season.

Last season the 31-year-old Kazakhstan-born goaltender played in 53 games for HC Sochi and had good stats.

Earlier Barulin was rumored to continue his career at HC Barys based in Astana, according to Sports.kz.