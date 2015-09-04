KHL: HC Barys Astana extended losing streak on road

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have suffered narrow loss on road in Magnitogorsk, Russia on Thursday (September 3) and extended their losing streak to three games, Vesti.kz reports.

HC Metallurg outplayed the Kazakh side 3-2 in penalty shootout. Dustin Boyd put the Astana-based club on the scoreboard in the 8th minute of the match. Ten minutes later Nigel Dawes gave Barys 2-0 lead. However, Metallurg players scored two equalizing goals in the second stanza. The last period was goalless and the penalty shootout sealed the fate of the match when the hosts scored the decisive puck. This is the second time Barys suffers defeat from Metallurg in the new season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).