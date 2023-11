ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana defeated to HC Avangard 3:2 in Omsk in the last match of the season on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

However, it didn't help the Andrei Nazarov's side to rise to the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference and reach the play-off zone of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

This is the first time Barys fails to earn the playoff berth since 2008.