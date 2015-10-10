KHL: HC Barys crashed at home (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys suffered the 14th loss in 20 matches of the regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Saturday evening in Astana, Vesti.kz reports.

HC Sibir defeated the Astana squad 6:3. The first period of the match was quite hectic as the guests opened and led in the score 2:0 in the first minutes. However, Vadim Krasnoslobodtsev and Brandon Bochenski equaled the score in the 8th and 9th minute of the match. In the 15th minute Martin St. Pierre of Barys gave the club much-needed lead. Sibir dominated the second and the third stanza with four goals.