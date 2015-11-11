KHL: HC Barys extended winning streak to 3 games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys devastated HC Dinamo Riga 5:1 at home on Tuesday evening, Sports.kz reports.

Although the guests were more active and had a chance to score, the first stanza was goalless. In the middle period Andrei Nazarov's side snatched the initiative and opened score in the 25th minute of the match. The third period was full of surprises. Nigel Dawes doubled Barys lead 2:0 in the 40th minute. Right after that Dustin Boyd and Kostantin Romanov of Barys scored their respective goals in the 46th and 47th minutes. Roman Starchenko found the target and scored the fifth goal for the hosts in the 53rd minute. Vitaly Pavlov pulled one back for Dinamo Riga at the end of the final stanza, but it was too late to change the fate of the match. Next time Barys will host HC Jokerit from Helsinki on November 12.