  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KHL: HC Barys part ways with Kazakhstani forward

    20:42, 09 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys has announced it terminated contract with Kazakhstani forward Stepan Rifel, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Prior to joining the Nur-Sultan-based club the 18-year-old Rifel mainly played for youth hockey teams, including Snow Leopards. Last season, the forward earned 3 (1+2) points in 36 matches.

    This season Rifel played in three matches of the Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Championships and earned no points.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!