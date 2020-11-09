KHL: HC Barys part ways with Kazakhstani forward

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys has announced it terminated contract with Kazakhstani forward Stepan Rifel, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Prior to joining the Nur-Sultan-based club the 18-year-old Rifel mainly played for youth hockey teams, including Snow Leopards. Last season, the forward earned 3 (1+2) points in 36 matches.

This season Rifel played in three matches of the Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Championships and earned no points.