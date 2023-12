ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will host HC Admiral from Vladivostok in Astana tonight, hcbarys.kz reports. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Recall that last time Barys suffered a 6:3 home loss to HC Sibir. Barys players are currently ranked 12th with 22 points in the Eastern conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), whereas HC Admiral sit 5th with 31 points.