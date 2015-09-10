  • kz
    KHL: HC Barys to play with Ak Bars from Kazan

    14:25, 10 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will host HC Ak Bars from Kazan in the Kazakh capital today, hcbarys.kz informs.

    The match will start at 7:30 p.m. Astana time at Kazakhstan ice arena. Meanwhile, the Astana-based club announced that two of its forwards Talgat Zhailauov and Konstantin Rudenko will not be included in the roster for today's match due to injuries. Recall that last time Yerlan Sagymbayev's side suffered a devastating 0:6 defeat from HC Lada Togliatti at home.

    Astana Sport News
