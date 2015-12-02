  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KHL: HC Barys top Dynamo Moscow at home (PHOTO)

    07:53, 02 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nigel Dawes scored in overtime to give HC Barys a 2:1 home win over HC Dynamo Minsk, Sports.kz reports.

    D-man Mike Lundin of Barys put the hosts on the scoreboard in the 46th minute of the match. Juuso Hietanen scored the equalizer 11 minutes later. Dawes netted his perfect goal in the penalty shootout (65th minute) to earn the victory for Barys. On December 3, Barys will host HC Slovan Bratislava. The match will traditionally start at 7:30 p.m.

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!