KHL: HC Barys top Dynamo Moscow at home (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nigel Dawes scored in overtime to give HC Barys a 2:1 home win over HC Dynamo Minsk, Sports.kz reports.

D-man Mike Lundin of Barys put the hosts on the scoreboard in the 46th minute of the match. Juuso Hietanen scored the equalizer 11 minutes later. Dawes netted his perfect goal in the penalty shootout (65th minute) to earn the victory for Barys. On December 3, Barys will host HC Slovan Bratislava. The match will traditionally start at 7:30 p.m.