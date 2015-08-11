KHL: HC Ugra stunned Barys at Kazakhstan President&#39;s Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Urga from Khanty Mansiysk outplayed HC Barys Astana 2:1 in the second match of the Kazakhstan President's Cup in the Kazakh capital on Monday (August 10).

Nikita Gusev of Urga put the guests on the scoreboard in the 41st minute of the match. Urga's Artyom Bulyansky extended his team's advantage four minutes later. Yevgeny Rymarev of Barys managed to narrow the gap in the 48th minute, but it didn't save the fate of the match. On August 12, Barys will play HC Admiral who remain undefeated at the President's Cup so far.