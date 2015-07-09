  • kz
    KHL: Kazakhstani d-man extends deal with Barys

    10:24, 09 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Capitan of Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team Konstantin Rudenko has extended his contract with HC Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), hcbarys.kz reports.

    The 33-year-old forward will stay with the Astana-based club for next two years. Two defensemen Ivan Stepanenko and Madiyar Ibraibekov and forward Nikita Mikhailis all inked two-year contracts with Barys. D-man Artemiy Lakiza will also play for Barys for another year based on his new contract.

    Sport News
