    KHL: Kazakhstani forward signs with Barys

    17:18, 04 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional ice hockey player and member of the national ice hockey team Alexei Antsiferov signed a two-year deal with Astana's Barys.

    "The 24-year-old Antsiferov inked the new two-year deal with Barys right after his initial deal expired," the official website of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) stated.

    Throughout the last season the forward played 47 games for the Barys' farm club Nomad and earned 22 (13+9) points.

    Sport News
