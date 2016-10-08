KHL: Lada upset Barys in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday (October 7) HC Barys suffered the 10th loss this season, this time from HC Lada at home, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nikita Filatov of Lada opened the score in the 12th minute of the first period. His teammate Yefim Gurkin gave the guests 2:0 lead in the second stanza.



Barys managed to score only in the 31st minute when Yevgeniy Rymarev netted a precise puck with the help of Roman Starchenko and Dmitriy Grents.

Unfortunately for Barys, Lada snatched the initiative and quickly took a 4:1 lead after Stanislav Bocharov and Nikita Filatov scored.



Even the late goal from Corey Trivino in the 56th minute couldn't save Barys from losing the match 4:2.



Barys is currently ranked 14th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The team will travel to Chelyabinsk, Russia to face HC Traktor on October 11.

