    KHL: Lokomotiv snapped Barys&#39; winning streak

    08:00, 14 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Lokomotiv snapped Barys' winning streak of five games in Yaroslavl on Wednesday crashing the Astana-based club 4:1, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Sergei Konkov put the hosts on the scoreboard in the 31st minute of the match. Then, his teammates Denis Mosalyov and Yegor Averin gave Lokomotiv a 3:0 lead over Barys.
    Captain Brandon Bochenski managed to pull one back for Barys in the third period. However, Andrei Loktionov of Lokomotiv dropped the curtain by scoring the fourth goal.
    On January 17, Barys will play against HC Torpedo in Nizhniy Novgorod.

