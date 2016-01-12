KHL: Nigel Dawes hat trick leads Barys to smashing win over Lada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys extended their winning streak up to five games and gained a foothold in the KHL playoffs zone on Monday night, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Barys celebrated a confident 4:1 win over HC Lada in Togliatti, Russia, opening the score 30 seconds into the game.

Dmitry Vorobyov of Lada tied the score in the 15th minute of the match.

However, Barys forward Nigel Dawes, who put Barys on the scoreboard in the first stanza, found the target early in the second period netting his second of the night. His teammate and Barys captain Brandon Bochenski scored the third goal for the Astana-based club in the 41st minute of the match. Dawes scored his third goal three minutes later.

Barys earned 72 points and remained on the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference. HC Lada lags behind at the 12th place with 58 points.