KHL: Raimo Helminen back to Barys Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Raimo Helminen has been named as assistant coach at HC Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), hcbarys.kz says.

The Finnish former professional hockey player signed a one-year contract with the club. Called ‘Maestro' by his fans, Helminen already worked at the Astana-based club in 2013-2014. Helminen was assistant coach of the Finnish U20 team in the 2010 and 2011 World Championship, before being promoted to head coach for the 2012 tournament. It is worth mentioning that Raimo Helminen holds the world record for most international games played, as well as for being in the most Olympics. He even was inducted to the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2012.