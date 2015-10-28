KHL: Russian forward Artyukhin to join HC Barys?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian forward and HC SKA player Evgeni Artyukhin is rumored to join HC Barys Astana during a week-long break in the 2015-2016 regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Sports.kz reports.

Per source close to the situation, SKA's former coach Andrei Nazarov who recently returned to Barys had initiated Artyukhin's move from HC CSKA Moscow to HC SKA Saint Petersburg this summer.

This season the 32-year-old forward played in 22 games for SKA and earned 47 PIM.