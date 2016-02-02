KHL: Salavat Yulayev upset Barys in crucial game

ASTANA-UFA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys were outplayed by Salavat Yulaev 4:5 in Ufa on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The match in Ufa was probably the most action-packed for both teams this season. It is worth mentioning that Barys tied the score four times during the match.

Salavat Yulaev got an early 2:0 lead and held the Astana club off the scoresheet until late in the first period when Dustin Boyd scored the first goal for Barys. However, 30 seconds later Barys goalie Pavel Poluektov conceded the third goal from Salavat Yulaev.



Mike Lundin and Konstantin Pushkarev managed to tie the score in the 25th minute. Stepan Khripunov gave Salavat Yulayev a 4:3 lead in the 28th minute of the second period.

Forward Nigel Dawes tied the score in the 48th minute netting his 30th puck this season. Much to Barys fans' regret, Oleg Saprykin scored the game-winner for Salavat Yulaev with one minute left in regulation time.

Barys suffered the 29th defeat in the 2015-2016 season without earning any points and remained on the 8th place in the Eastern Conference.

Let's hope Barys will be able to grab crucial points during the next game on Wednesday against HC Sochi.