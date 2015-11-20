  • kz
    KHL: SKA ended Barys winning streak

    07:48, 20 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC SKA snapped Barys' winning streak of six games in Saint Petersburg on Thursday (November 19), Sports.kz reports.

    Sergey Zubov's side celebrated confident 5:1 win over the Astana-based club. Forward Maxim Khudyakov managed to score the only goal for Barys in the 17th minute of the match. Barys players are expected to jet off to Helsinki to face HC Jokerit on November 21. Last time Barys defeated the Finnish side 2:0 at home.

    Sport Hockey News
