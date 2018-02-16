Khoja Ahmed Yassawi's manuscripts to be published in South Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM South-Kazakhstan regional administration plans to publish 100 previously unpublished manuscripts of 16th-century Turkic poet and Sufi Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region's governor Zhanseit Tuymebayev the project is aimed at maintaining the spiritual integrity of the Turkic world.

Speaking at a town hall in Shymkent today, akim Tuymebayev added that 8 historical sites in the territory of Southern Kazakhstan: in Sauran, Turkestan, Sudak, Karaspan, Zhuan-tobe, Kultoba, Otyrar, and Burzhar have been included in the list of the monuments of the Great Silk Road.

In his speech, he also dwelled upon the Ancient Turkestan concept. According to akim, within the framework of the concept it is planned to erect a monument to three Kazakh biys on the Ordabasy hill and reconstruct the ancient road that used to link the Otyrar fortress and the mausoleum of Arystan Bab.

In general, said Mr. Tuymebayev, a number of unique projects, such as Kauyn fest and Agro fest will be included in the Rukhani Janghyru program.

In conclusion, the South Kazakhstan governor announced that the region is planning to organize a tourism forum, as well as the Safari Shardara and Open Saryagash events in order to leverage the potential of the Shardara district.