Khrunichev space center denies rumors on Proton-M launch delays

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM As per a decision of the State Commission, Baikonur continues to conduct additional examination of Proton-M carrier rocket systems, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.

“Works go on as per regulations and schedule. All data disseminated in recent time with reference to various sources are incorrect,” the press service informs.

Earlier TASS reported citing a source in space industry, that the launch of Proton had been postponed to the second decade of January 2017 for garbage in engine.

Recall the point at issue is the launch of Proton-M carrier rocket with Briz-M upper-stage rocket and EcoStar-21 American satellite which has been postponed since Q1 2016.